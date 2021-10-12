Dolphins Designate QB Tua Tagovailoa To Return From IR

The Miami Dolphins officially designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from injured reserve on Tuesday.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Dolphins to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa has started two games and completed 17-31 pass attempts (54.8 percent) for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed for a touchdown.