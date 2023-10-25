Dolphins Designate WR River Cracraft To Return

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team is designating WR River Cracraft to return from injured reserve, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Cracraft, 27, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract but he eventually joined the 49ers.

Cracraft was on and off of the 49ers’ roster before signing a futures contract with the Dolphins in February of last year. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted in September of last year. Miami re-signed him to a one-year deal in March.

In 2023, Cracraft has appeared in three games and recorded six receptions on eight targets for 87 yards (14.5 YPC) and one touchdown.