Dolphins Designating OL Michael Deiter To Return From IR

Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced Wednesday that they are designating OL Michael Deiter to return from injured reserve, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.
This opens a three-week window of time for the Dolphins to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.
Deiter, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,505,248 rookie contract that included a $985,248 signing bonus.
In 2021, Deiter has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and made three starts for them at center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!