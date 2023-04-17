Dolphins Expected To Be Interested In Dalvin Cook If Cut By Vikings

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are expected to have interest in Vikings RB Dalvin Cook if Minnesota ends up releasing him.

Miami has been lurking since having trade talks for Cook at one point earlier this offseason. Jackson says the two sides were unable to agree on draft compensation and the Dolphins ended up re-signing everyone from their backfield in 2022.

However, Jackson adds the Dolphins aren’t seriously financially committed to any of those players, and if the money makes sense, Cook would be an upgrade.

The veteran back is from South Florida and Jackson notes the interest between the two sides, in the event Cook is released, is believed to be mutual.

Miami is set to get an influx of cap space after June 1, which would help them budget for Cook. Jackson points out it’s still not clear how high they’re willing to go and another team could outbid them.

Cook’s status for the Vikings remains up in the air, as the team has notably not committed to him being on the roster. He’s due a $10.4 million base salary and they made it a point to re-sign RB Alexander Mattison in free agency.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook is due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.