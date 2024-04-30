Per the wire, the Vikings signed P Seth Vernon to a contract on Tuesday.

Vernon, 25, went undrafted out of Portland State back in 2022 before catching on with the Falcons.

He signed a three-year, $2,562,000 contract with Atlanta, including a $2,000 signing bonus, $2,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $854,000.

The Falcons eventually opted to let Vernon go ahead of the 2022 regular season and he was not re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Vernon is yet to appear in his first NFL game.