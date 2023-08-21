Dolphins Expected To Explore Possible Trade For Jonathan Taylor

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing a league source, reports that the Dolphins are expected to “at least explore” a trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

This comes shortly after the news that the Colts have given Taylor permission to seek a trade out of Indianapolis.

Jackson admits that he’s sure where this will lead, but it would make sense, considering that Taylor is a young and proven running back in the NFL.

The Dolphins were in the market for Dalvon Cook before he ultimately signed with the Jets, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

It remains to be seen whether a team will be willing to part with draft capital on top of paying Taylor the kind of money he’s seeking in his next deal.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Taylor as the news is available.