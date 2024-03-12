Dolphins & Falcons Hosting DB Siran Neal For Visits

According to Cameron Wolfe, free agent DB Siran Neal is set to visit with the Dolphins tonight and the Falcons on Wednesday.

Neal met with the Giants already.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Neal, 29, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bills out of Jacksonville State in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $750,000 in 2020.

In 2022, Neal signed a three-year deal to remain with the Bills.

In 2023, Neal appeared in 17 games for the Bills and recorded 13 total tackles.

We will have more on Neal as it becomes available.