Dolphins Hiring Chargers OL Coach Frank Smith As OC

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have added Frank Smith to their coaching staff as offensive coordinator.

Smith was previously the OL coach and run game coordinator for the Chargers.

Miami also interviewed Falcons QBs coach Charles London and Saints WRs coach Curtis Johnson as candidates for the job.

Smith, 41, began his coaching career at Miami (Ohio) as a graduate assistant back in 2004. He later spent four years at Baylor before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Saints.

Smith had stints with the Bears and Raiders before the Chargers hired him as their run game coordinator/OL coach last year.