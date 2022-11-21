Dolphins Hosted Five Players For Workouts

The Miami Dolphins hosted five players, including DL R.J. McIntosh, for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DE Ronald Blair DL R.J. McIntosh (signed) OL Kendall Lamm DL Viane Moala OL Rashod Hill

McIntosh, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,489,516 contract that included a $321,468 signing bonus with the Giants when he was waived in August.

The Saints claimed McIntosh off of waivers but cut him coming out of training camp. He signed with the Packers last year and later had a brief stint with the Colts before being cut loose at the start of the regular season.

In 2019, McIntosh appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 13 tackles and two sacks.