Dolphins Hosting P Thomas Morstead For Visit

Andy Slater reports that the Dolphins are bringing in veteran P Thomas Morstead for a visit.

Morstead, 36, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Saints back in 2009. In 2012, Morstead signed a six-year contract extension worth $21.9 million. Morstead re-signed with the Saints again in 2018, this time with a four-year, $15.85 million deal.

The Saints released Morstead in March with two years left on his contract. He caught on with the Jets as an injury replacement for starting P Braden Mann but was cut when Mann returned.

Morstead then signed on with the Falcons for the remainder of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Morstead has appeared in seven games for the Jets and seven games for the Falcons. He punted 45 times with a 46.1 average, placing 11 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

