Dolphins Make Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Joe Schad, the Dolphins signed DT Justin Ellis to their practice squad and cut S Verone McKinley in a corresponding move.

Ellis, 31, was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year extension worth over $15 million in 2018.

The Raiders placed Ellis on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 with a knee injury and later cut him with an injury settlement. From there, he agreed to a deal with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore.

Ellis re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year, $1.2 million deal but the Ravens initially cut him before the start of the season. They later opted to bring him back to their practice squad and he was then elevated to the active roster.

From there, Ellis signed a one-year contract with the Giants in March of last year. He caught on with the Falcons in July but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Ellis appeared in 17 games for the Giants and recorded 22 tackles and a sack.