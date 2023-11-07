Dolphins Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins re-signed DT Brandon Pili to the practice squad and released DT Rashard Lawrence in a corresponding move, per Barry Jackson.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

DB Ethan Bonner WR Tanner Conner LB Alexander Johnson WR Braylon Sanders C Alama Uluave TE Nick Bowers G Chasen Hines WR Raleigh Webb DT Byron Cowart DB Verone McKinley OT Ryan Hayes WR Freddie Swain RB Jake Funk LB Quinton Bell DB Parry Nickerson DT Brandon Pili

Lawrence, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,295,000 rookie contract when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Dolphins on the practice squad.

In 2022, Lawrence appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.