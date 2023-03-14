Dolphins Monitoring Trade Situation For Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have been monitoring the situation between the Vikings and RB Dalvin Cook.

The veteran running back’s name came up in trade talks and Jackson says the Dolphins have some level of interest. However, at this point he notes the expectation is that Cook stays in Minnesota.

Cook has been the subject of some speculation, as Minnesota has an out in his contract this year, although $2 million of his deal is guaranteed for injury which could be why they’re exploring a trade and not necessarily a release.

The veteran had shoulder surgery earlier this offseason but is expected to be healthy for the 2023 season.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook is due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

