Dolphins Place RB Salvon Ahmed On COVID-19 List

Tom Pelissero reports that Dolphins’ RB Salvon Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 after being in close contact with RB Myles Gaskin.

Therefore, Ahmed will be placed on the reserve list and his status along with that of Gaskin is in question for their game against the Jets following the team’s bye week.

The Dolphins have since confirmed the news:

Roster Moves | We have placed running back Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 11, 2021

Ahmed, 22, was a one-year starter at Washington and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection in 2019. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May before being released during camp.

He later re-joined the team’s practice squad but was waived before being claimed by the Dolphins in 2020.

In 2021, Ahmed has appeared in 12 games for the Dolphins, rushing for 149 yards on 54 carries (2.8 YPC). He has also caught 12 passes for 117 yards (9.8 YPC).

We will have more news on Ahmed as it becomes available.