Dolphins Place Three TEs On COVID-19 List Including Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have placed three tight ends on the COVID-19 Reserve List, including TE Mike Gesicki, TE Cethan Carter, and TE Adam Shaheen.

This move was expected as Dolphins’ co-offensive coordinator and TE coach George Godsey tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent home despite being vaccinated.

Shaheen, 27, was selected with the No. 45 overall pick by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $5,910,516, which included a signing bonus of $2,438,556, when Chicago traded him to the Dolphins.

He later signed a two-year, $7.85 million extension with the Dolphins in October of 2020.

In 2020, Shaheen has appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded five receptions for 58 yards receiving (11.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 10 tight end out of 66 qualifying players.

Gesicki, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus.

In 2020, Gesicki appeared in 15 games and recorded 53 receptions for 703 yards (13.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Carter, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2017. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

However, Carter was placed on injured reserve at the start of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury. Cincinnati brought him back on a restricted tender worth $2.133 million for the 2020 season.

Carter later signed a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2021 NFL season.

In 2020, Carter appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and caught five passes for 53 yards receiving and no touchdowns.