Dolphins Placing RB Malcolm Brown & CB Jason McCourty On IR

Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced they are placing RB Malcolm Brown and CB Jason McCourty on injured reserve, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

This will knock them out for a minimum of three games before they are eligible to return. In the case of McCourty, he could be out for longer, as Ian Rapoport reports he has a foot injury that might need surgery.

Brown, 28, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2015. He was promoted from their practice squad later that year.

Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights contract in the 2018 offseason. The Rams tendered Brown as a restricted free agent in 2019, then matched the Lions’ two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet to keep Brown.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Brown signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 33 rush attempts for 125 yards (3.8 YPC) and one touchdown. He’s also caught three of five targets for 10 yards.

McCourty, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Titans back in 2009. He spent eight years of his career with Tennessee and was in the final year of his six-year, $44.26 million contract when the Titans elected to release him.

The Browns quickly signed McCourty to a two-year, $6 million contract before trading him to the Patriots during the 2018 offseason in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He re-signed with New England on a two-year deal in 2019.

McCourty caught on with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, McCourty has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and two passes defended.