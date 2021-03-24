Dolphins Re-Sign LB Elandon Roberts

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday they have re-signed LB Elandon Roberts.

This gives Roberts a second chance with the Dolphins as he comes off a major injury.

Roberts, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $2,440,356 rookie contract and entered the open market as an unrestricted free agent, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2020, Roberts appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 61 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 83 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.