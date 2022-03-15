Dolphins Re-Signing LB Sam Eguavoen To One-Year, $2M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins are re-signing LB Sam Eguavoen to a one-year, $2 million deal on Tuesday.

Garafolo notes that $800,000 of his contract is fully guaranteed.

Eguavoen, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in 2015. He signed on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL for the 2016 season and spent three years in Canada.

The Dolphins signed Eguavoen to a futures contract for the 2019 season. He’s been on the roster ever since.

In 2021, Eguaboen appeared in all 17 games and recorded 16 tackles, 0.5 sack, one fumble recovery, and scored one defensive touchdown.