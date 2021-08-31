Dolphins Restructure WR Jakeem Grant’s Deal

According to Adam Beasley, the Dolphins restructured the contract of WR Jakeem Grant to keep him for this season.

The new deal gives Grant $3 million this year and makes him a free agent after the season.

Barry Jackson reports the Dolphins explored trading Grant before deciding to restructure his contract.

Grant, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million in 2019.

In 2020, Grant appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and caught 36 passes for 373 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also totaled 459 kick and punt return yards and a touchdown.