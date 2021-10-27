Dolphins Sign QB Jake Dolegala To Practice Squad

Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced they have signed QB Jake Dolegala to their practice squad, per Adam Beasley.
Miami’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Javaris Davis
- RB Gerrid Doaks
- LB Milo Eifler
- DT Benito Jones
- RB Patrick Laird
- WR Kirk Merritt
- LB Calvin Munson
- G Adam Pankey
- DT Durval Queiroz (International)
- DE Jabaal Sheard
- T Kion Smith
- C Cameron Tom
- OL Roderick Johnson
- WR Travis Fulgham
- LB Vince Biegel
- RB Duke Johnson
- QB Jake Dolegala
Dolegala, 24, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.
The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. From there, he signed on with the Packers in May before returning to the Patriots a few months later.
After the Patriots waived him in camp, Dolegala had another stint with the Packers before being cut again.
During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
