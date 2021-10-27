Dolphins Sign QB Jake Dolegala To Practice Squad

Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced they have signed QB Jake Dolegala to their practice squad, per Adam Beasley.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

DB Javaris Davis RB Gerrid Doaks LB Milo Eifler DT Benito Jones RB Patrick Laird WR Kirk Merritt LB Calvin Munson G Adam Pankey DT Durval Queiroz (International) DE Jabaal Sheard T Kion Smith C Cameron Tom OL Roderick Johnson WR Travis Fulgham LB Vince Biegel RB Duke Johnson QB Jake Dolegala

Dolegala, 24, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. From there, he signed on with the Packers in May before returning to the Patriots a few months later.

After the Patriots waived him in camp, Dolegala had another stint with the Packers before being cut again.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.