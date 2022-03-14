Dolphins Signing DB Keion Crossen To Three-Year Deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing DB Keion Crossen to a three-year deal, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilson notes that the deal is worth $10.5 million and averages $3.5 million annually.

Crossen, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Giants, picking up nine tackles including one tackle for loss. He also had one sack and a was credited with a forced fumble.