Dolphins Signing LB Duke Riley

Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports that the Dolphins are signing former Eagles LB Duke Riley to a one-year contract on Friday.

Riley, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract when Atlanta traded him to the Eagles in exchange for S Johnathan Cyprien back in 2019.

Riley made a base salary of $825,000 this season and was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Riley appeared in 13 games and recorded 51 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.