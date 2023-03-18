Dolphins Signing LB Malik Reed To One-Year Deal

According to his agent, the Dolphins have signed LB Malik Reed to a one-year deal.

Excited for @MTR_90 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @MiamiDolphins — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 18, 2023

Reed, 26, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when Denver tendered him at the original round level worth $2.4 million. He was then traded to the Steelers, with the Broncos getting a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Steelers and swapping a seventh.

In 2022, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, recording 25 tackles and a sack.