Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki Likely To Play On Franchise Tag

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Dolphins franchise TE Mike Gesicki is likely to play on the franchise tag this season.

According to Garafolo, the Dolphins have not “really engaged in contract negotiations” up to this point with Gesicki.

Gesicki will make $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the tag. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal.

Gesicki, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus.

Gesicki will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 73 receptions on 112 targets for 780 yards (10.7 YPC) and two touchdowns.