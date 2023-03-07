Dolphins Won’t Pursue Lamar Jackson Or Any Other QB

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that the Dolphins will not pursue Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in free agency or any other starting quarterback this off-season.

A source tells Darlington that Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel believes Tua Tagovailoa is a “perfect fit” for his system.

Jackson was franchised by Baltimore on Tuesday but the Ravens gave him the non-exclusive tender, meaning he’s free to negotiate with other teams.

There have been questions about whether the Dolphins will pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year options. However, this report implies that’s going to happen.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.