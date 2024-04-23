Draft Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard buzz that the Colts could be interested in trading up for an offensive skill position player, someone like Georgia TE Brock Bowers or one of the top receivers.
Jaguars
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Jaguars have done a lot of homework on the top receiver prospects in this class and the position is a priority after losing WR Calvin Ridley in free agency.
- Outside of that, Breer adds cornerback is a point of emphasis with Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell possibilities to watch.
Texans
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects the Texans to continue fortifying the defensive line, specifically the interior, and thinks some fits to watch for are Florida State DT Braden Fiske and Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr.
Titans
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says most around the NFL expect the Titans to target a tackle with their first-round pick at No. 7. Notre Dame LT Joe Alt is the favorite if he’s available but Alabama RT JC Latham and Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga have also taken official visits with Tennessee.
- Breer mentions the Titans could throw a curveball and go for LSU WR Malik Nabers given HC Brian Callahan‘s background.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Virginia Tech DT Norell Pollard had a call with the Titans, as they have shown heavy interest in him.
