Eagles Activate TE Zach Ertz From COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve activated TE Zach Ertz from the COVID-19 list.
Ertz, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.
Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.
In 2021, Ertz has appeared in two games for the Eagles and caught three passes for 40 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
