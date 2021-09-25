Eagles Activate TE Zach Ertz From COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve activated TE Zach Ertz from the COVID-19 list.

Ertz, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Ertz has appeared in two games for the Eagles and caught three passes for 40 yards receiving and no touchdowns.