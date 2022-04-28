Eagles Calling Teams In Top 10 About Trade Up

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are worth keeping an eye on tonight as a team to possibly trade up into the top-10 picks.

According to Rapoport, Eagles executive VP Howie Roseman has been making calls to teams in the top-10 picks about potential trade options.

Rapoport adds that edge rusher is a position to watch for the Eagles while the Giants and Jets could be potential trade partners, considering that they have multiple picks in the top 10.

The Eagles obviously have two first-round picks to work with this year so they could easily make a move up for a specific player.

Philadelphia has been linked to several receivers, but the recent expectation has been that edge rushers could come off the board fairly early tonight.