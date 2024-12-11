Michigan CB Will Johnson Officially Declares For Draft

Michigan CB Will Johnson has foregoed his remaining eligibility and declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, per Jordan Reid.

Johnson is one of the top cornerback prospects in this class and could end up a top-ten pick in April.

Johnson, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned freshman All-American honors in 2022, first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 10 in 2023 and second-team all-conference honors in 2024.

During his three-year college career, Johnson recorded 68 total tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, and 10 pass deflections in 32 career games.