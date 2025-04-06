Broncos Hosted Missouri WR Luther Burden For 30 Visit

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos hosted Missouri WR Luther Burden for an official 30 visit.

He’s one of the more highly regarded receiver prospects in this class and could be an option for the Broncos in the first round or even the second if he slides.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Burden, 21, was a five-star recruit and multi-year starter at Missouri. He was named first-team All-SEC after the 2023 season and declared for the draft as a junior the following season.

During his three-year college career, Burden recorded 192 receptions for 2,263 yards (11.8 YPC) and 21 touchdowns to go along with 34 rush attempts for another 234 yards and four scores in 38 career games.

