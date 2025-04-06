Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Accepts Invitation To Attend Draft

Dane Brugler reports that Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has accepted an invitation to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay.

This news is surprising given that many evaluators consider him a mid-round pick, and it has been considered unlikely he will be selected in the first round.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

So far, he has privately worked out for the Browns and met with the Steelers. He has remained firm in his stance that he is not interested in a position change as he transitions to the NFL and wants to remain a quarterback at the pro level.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.

