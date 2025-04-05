‘Growing Belief’ Travis Hunter Favorite To Be Browns’ Pick At No. 2 Overall

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that there’s a growing belief around the league that Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter is the favorite to be selected by the Browns with the second overall draft pick.

According to high-ranking executives and coaches, the Browns have been high on Hunter throughout their draft process, with Browns GM Andrew Berry paying close attention to him during Colorado’s Pro Day.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this past season for a remarkable year in which he was not just a two-way player, but the most effective two-way player in a long, long time in college football.

Now, Hunter’s off to the NFL and is not expected to fall outside of the top five or perhaps even the top three picks. The biggest question is actually where Hunter will play. He ended the past season with well over 1,000 snaps, but in just 13 games. That’s not realistic to project carrying over to the NFL, so teams will have to decide where they believe Hunter will be the most effective.

It’s worth noting Hunter was listed as a CB for the combine, and that Cleveland hosted Hunter for a 30 visit back at the beginning of March.

Hunter, 21, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in 13 games for Colorado. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus rushed for another score.

We will have more on Hunter and the Browns as it becomes available.