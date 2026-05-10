AFC Notes: Taylen Green, Todd Monken, Jaylinn Hawkins, Browns, Ravens

B rowns

Browns HC Todd Monken commented on improving the passing mechanics of sixth-round QB Taylen Green, who brings a lot of physicality and athleticism to the position but still needs to work on his throwing motion and footwork as he transitions to the pros.

“Well, first thing was . . . footwork,” Monken told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “Cadence — getting used to our cadence early on, and he was better today, but [Saturday] morning and [Friday], choppy with his cadence. So just getting our guys into a rhythm at the line of scrimmage, I think that was the second thing he needed to work on. He did a nice job today of working through his progressions. I did like that part of it. We’re gonna have to be really diligent in trying to tighten down his release. When you’re talking about check downs taken from as long of his release or long release he has, to really just being able to dart it to get it quickly out of his hands into the hands of whether it’s a running back or a tight end. But I’ve been super impressed with his ability to really learn, process and take it to the field and then getting through his progressions, really impressive.”

Monken also told reporters that the sky is the limit for second-round S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. (Cabot)

Browns

Green set records at the combine with his 40-yard dash time, vertical, and broad jump, besting all other quarterbacks since at least 2003. He said he struggles to find a comparison to himself and will continue to get better and persevere, hoping to get a chance to make an impact for the Browns.

“I would say, of course, Lamar (Jackson), but he ain’t 6-6,” Green said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Josh Allen is close, but I’m 230, he’s like 260. My dad says Randall Cunningham-ish. I really don’t think there’s anybody like me. Not on no like cocky or anything, just some confidence. There’s nobody that moves like me that’s as tall as me.”

“I’m just really excited, they have experience in the league and having high success at a high level,” Green continued. “So I’m just the young pup. I feel like a freshman again and just trying to take everything in and learn at a steep curve. I’m going to probably get on their nerves and ask a lot of questions, but that’s OK…I really didn’t know what I was going to run before, because that was my first time running. I didn’t run it in practice. That was my goal. I mean, I’ve always been able to jump, hurdle, and all that…A lot of people said I wouldn’t be here, but you can’t listen to them. You’ve got to persevere and dig deep within, especially when things are going wrong and just continue to put one foot in front of the other and keep going.”

Ravens

Ravens S Jaylinn Hawkins made a recent podcast appearance and said he wants to be known as someone who gets to the ball and forces turnovers for Baltimore’s defense.

“I make plays. I get the ball,” Hawkins said, via RavensWire.com. “That’s like that’s I mean, I like that, but that’s just one thing I pride myself on is the ball. Um, it’s kind of always been a special part of my game ever since I was young and, you know, I want to further and continue that. Also, you know, I play hard energy and, you know, I’m out there hitting and just playing… tenacious defense and having fun with it. You know, those are some of the key things I want people to just see. And, um, yeah.”