AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Eric DeCosta, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. writes that one of the undrafted rookie running backs might have a shot to crack the Bengals’ final roster, with Georgia Tech’s Jamal Haynes the early standout. However, Cincinnati’s decision not to draft a back shows confidence in RBs Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks .

the early standout. However, Cincinnati’s decision not to draft a back shows confidence in RBs and . Dehner notes the Bengals might be able to trade one of their depth receivers for something during roster cuts, with WR Charlie Jones his most prominent cut since other additions threatened his role as a returner.

his most prominent cut since other additions threatened his role as a returner. He also thinks the Bengals could trade either DT Tedarrell Slaton or DT Kris Jenkins Jr., given Cincinnati’s other additions to the defensive line this year. He thinks Jenkins is competing with seventh-round DT Landon Robinson for the last roster spot.

or DT given Cincinnati’s other additions to the defensive line this year. He thinks Jenkins is competing with seventh-round DT for the last roster spot. Dehner believes linebacker is the most likely position for the Bengals to address with an outside signing in August after not drafting anyone else this year.

Bengals Cashius Howell on why he chose to participate in rookie minicamp, despite not having signed a contract: “I love football… Regardless of the contract not being negotiated fully, doesn’t really matter to me.” ( DEon why he chose to participate in rookie minicamp, despite not having signed a contract: “I love football… Regardless of the contract not being negotiated fully, doesn’t really matter to me.” ( Smith

Browns

The Browns head into 2026 with uncertainty at quarterback, as Deshaun Watson has recovered from a twice-torn Achilles, while Shedeur Sanders is entering year two after starting the final seven games of his rookie campaign.

Per Jason La Canfora, Browns ownership has “kicked into overdrive” to begin getting fans ready for Watson to return as their starter in 2026.

One general manager commented on this push, saying owner Jimmy Haslam wants to get something out of the five-year, $230 million contract before it expires after the season. This GM doesn’t have the same faith as Haslam that the Browns will get anything positive out of Watson this year.

“Dude, you know exactly where this is coming from,” one general manager said.

“Jimmy Haslam has paid this guy $180M and he’s got nothing to show for it… He’s trying to get blood from a stone but it’s not going to work. Watson is done.”

Some sources told Canfora the Browns ideally hope Watson can play well enough to be signed elsewhere next offseason so they can get a compensatory pick in return. The GM highly doubts that’s a likely scenario after how the last few years of Watson’s career have gone.

“That’s not going to happen,” the GM said. “We’ve seen enough of this guy to know that’s not going to happen.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said that OC Declan Doyle‘s philosophy offensively is going to shift away from the fullback position and put more tight ends on the field.

“We’ve always been a fullback team, one of a few fullback teams,” DeCosta said, via Ravens Wire. “And in talking to Declan, even during the interview process, it was apparent that we weren’t gonna be a fullback team. We were gonna probably be a three or four tight end team instead.”