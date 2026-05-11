NFL Transactions: Monday 5/11

49ers
- 49ers released LB Milo Eifler.
- 49ers signed DB Larry Worth.
Bears
- Bears signed WR Kyron Hudson, LB Wayne Matthews, WR Scott Miller, and LB Jon Rhattigan.
- Bears signed second-round DB Davison Igbinosun.
- Bears placed WR Squirrel White on the reserve/retired list.
Bills
- Bills waived DB M.J. Devonshire.
- Bills signed DE Michael Danna.
Browns
- Browns waived TE Sal Cannella.
- Browns signed DB Michael Coats.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived LS Wesley Brown, RB Noah Short, RB Michael Wiley, and RB Owen Wright.
- Buccaneers released LB Benton Whitley.
- Buccaneers signed RB Kadarius Calloway, LS Scott Daly, DE Yasir Holmes, WR Dean Patterson, and LB Javin Wright.
Chargers
- Chargers signed second-round G Jake Slaughter.
Commanders
- Commanders signed DB Antonio Hamilton.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed G D.J. Wingfield.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed RB D.J. Herman.
Falcons
- Falcons waived TE Brandon Frazier and RB Carlos Washington.
- Falcons released DT Ben Stille and WR Deven Thompkins.
- Falcons signed DT Ross Blacklock, LB Daveren Rayner, G Layden Robinson, and G Brandon Walton.
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived RB Ja’Quinden Jackson.
- Jaguars signed RB Ameer Abdullah and G Sal Wormley.
- Jaguars placed C Jordan White on the reserve/retired list.
Jets
- Jets waived WR Mac Dalena and LB Ochaun Mathis.
- Jets signed LB Jaden Keller and T Landon Young.
- Jets signed RB Breece Hall to a franchise tag.
Patriots
- Patriots signed DE Xavier Holmes and DB Peter Manuma.
- Patriots signed seventh-round LB Quintayvious Hutchins and third-round TE Eli Raridon.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Nick Andersen, DE Wesley Bailey, T Austin Blaske, QB Matthew Caldwell, RB Dean Connors, DB Nyzier Fourqurean, DB Al’zillion Hamilton, T Bryce Henderson, LB Nikhai Hill-Green, TE Rohan Jones, C Chad Lindberg, DE Jalen Logan-Redding, DT Jaxson Moi, DB Drey Norwood, LB Darryl Peterson, TE Dan Villari, LB Eddie Walls, and DT Payton Zdroik.
- Rams signed sixth-round WR C.J. Daniels and third-round T Keagen Trost.
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB K’Von Wallace.
Saints
- Saints signed second-round DT Christen Miller.
Steelers
- Steelers waived T Sataoa Laumea.
- Steelers signed C Greg Crippen.
- Steelers signed third-round G Gennings Dunker, third-round DB Daylen Everette, fifth-round TE Riley Nowakowski, sixth-round DE Gabe Rubio, seventh-round DB Robert Spears-Jennings, and fourth-round WR Kaden Wetjen.
Texans
- Texans waived TE Luke Lachey.
- Texans signed RB Evan Hull.
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Jauan Jennings, LB Bangally Kamara, and DE Smith Vilbert.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!