NFL Transactions: Monday 5/11

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

  • 49ers released LB Milo Eifler.
  • 49ers signed DB Larry Worth.

Bears

  • Bears signed WR Kyron Hudson, LB Wayne Matthews, WR Scott Miller, and LB Jon Rhattigan.
  • Bears signed second-round DB Davison Igbinosun.
  • Bears placed WR Squirrel White on the reserve/retired list.

Bills

  • Bills waived DB M.J. Devonshire.
  • Bills signed DE Michael Danna.

Browns

  • Browns waived TE Sal Cannella.
  • Browns signed DB Michael Coats.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived LS Wesley Brown, RB Noah Short, RB Michael Wiley, and RB Owen Wright.
  • Buccaneers released LB Benton Whitley.
  • Buccaneers signed RB Kadarius Calloway, LS Scott Daly, DE Yasir Holmes, WR Dean Patterson, and LB Javin Wright.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed second-round G Jake Slaughter.

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed G D.J. Wingfield.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed RB D.J. Herman.

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived RB Ja’Quinden Jackson.
  • Jaguars signed RB Ameer Abdullah and G Sal Wormley.
  • Jaguars placed C Jordan White on the reserve/retired list.

Jets

Patriots

  • Patriots signed DE Xavier Holmes and DB Peter Manuma.
  • Patriots signed seventh-round LB Quintayvious Hutchins and third-round TE Eli Raridon.

Rams

  • Rams signed DB Nick Andersen, DE Wesley Bailey, T Austin Blaske, QB Matthew Caldwell, RB Dean Connors, DB Nyzier Fourqurean, DB Al’zillion Hamilton, T Bryce Henderson, LB Nikhai Hill-Green, TE Rohan Jones, C Chad Lindberg, DE Jalen Logan-Redding, DT Jaxson Moi, DB Drey Norwood, LB Darryl Peterson, TE Dan Villari, LB Eddie Walls, and DT Payton Zdroik.
  • Rams signed sixth-round WR C.J. Daniels and third-round T Keagen Trost.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed DB K’Von Wallace.

Saints

  • Saints signed second-round DT Christen Miller.

Steelers

  • Steelers waived T Sataoa Laumea.
  • Steelers signed C Greg Crippen.
  • Steelers signed third-round G Gennings Dunker, third-round DB Daylen Everette, fifth-round TE Riley Nowakowski, sixth-round DE Gabe Rubio, seventh-round DB Robert Spears-Jennings, and fourth-round WR Kaden Wetjen.

Texans

  • Texans waived TE Luke Lachey.
  • Texans signed RB Evan Hull.

Vikings

  • Vikings signed WR Jauan Jennings, LB Bangally Kamara, and DE Smith Vilbert.

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