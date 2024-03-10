Eagles DT Fletcher Cox Announces Retirement

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announced on Sunday he is calling time on a long and distinguished career.

Another #Eagles legend walks away: Fletcher Cox has announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/myZpHahi2y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2024

There had been some hints this was coming, with Cox’s teammates saying at the end of the season they didn’t expect him back in 2024.

Philadelphia will likely carry Cox on the roster until after June 1 before processing his retirement to help spread out the cap hit.

Cox, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed when the Eagles released him with a post-June 1 designation.

However, the Eagles later re-signed Cox to a one-year contract worth $14 million. He returned on another one-year contract for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Cox appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.