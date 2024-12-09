NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked about QB Dak Prescott vouching for HC Mike McCarthy to remain the coach: “I think our whole team endorses Mike McCarthy. He’s got skins on the wall. He’s won a Super Bowl. He’s been in multiple championship games. He knows what it takes to win in this league.” (Jon Machota)

Jones was asked if the decision would hinge on McCarthy's record: "No. I think we understand organizationally and we also have much, much respect for what you guys do, and obviously, you have your opinions and influence our fans. And we know our fans have high expectations. But we also know what it takes to win in this league. We've won a lot of games over the years." (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley thanked his offensive line and previous record holder LeSean McCoy after breaking the team’s single-season rushing record in a win over the Panthers.

“I think it’s pretty cool, the most important thing was getting a win, and we got the win,” Barkley said after the win, via NFL.com. “Being a fan of Shady (LeSean McCoy) growing up and seeing the spectacular things he was able to do with the ball in his hands and to be able to be mentioned with him definitely means a lot. Gotta give credit to the guys up front. They’ve made my job a lot easier so far this year. Hopefully, it will continue.”

Barkley is still looking for more than just individual success in Philadelphia and is hoping that the team can accomplish big things when the playoffs roll around.

“I never wrote the goal down to break it, but you’re always aware of it,” Barkley added. “That’s how I train and that’s how I operate in the offseason and camp because I want to be great. That’s something that I want to do and something I believe I can do, especially with the men and women in our facility. They make it a lot easier for me. It’s all good. The records are great. They put a smile on your face, but the season’s far from over and there’s a lot of things that we would love to accomplish.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni after pulling off the win: “We’re definitely capable of playing better and coaching better in the passing game.” (Brooks Kubena)

Giants

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux was fined $16,883 for unnecessary roughness (late hit) in Week 13.

was fined $16,883 for unnecessary roughness (late hit) in Week 13. Giants G Jon Runyan said his ankle feels relatively fine and he doesn’t think it will be long-term, with X-rays being negative. (Charlotte Carroll)