NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Cam Jurgens, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels had a phenomenal rookie season, yet he plans on starting fresh in year two and proving himself all over again.

“You’re always trying to find little ways to get better,” Daniels said on Gruden Goes Long. “For me, it’s like, ‘Last year was last year, that’s great.’ But it’s a whole new year now. I still got to go out there, I’ve gotta prove myself to my teammates, the organization, each and every day that I’m getting better. When it’s time to prepare and when those games come, I’ve got to know that, ‘Hey, how can I eliminate some tendencies?’ Stuff like that, because that’s the big thing. Coaches are always trying to find tendencies of what this player is going to do so they can anticipate and hopefully get you in that situation.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons doesn’t plan on doing on-field work during OTA’s until he has a contract extension.

“‘Yeah, I think I’ll still be around,” Parsons said, via PFT. “For me, I’ve still go to learn the playbook. I’m not so much of an iPad person, where I can just keep learning. I’ve got to walk through it. Maybe so much I might not be on the field part of it, but I’ll be there learning it, so that way, at the least, I’ll be ready for Week 1.”

Eagles

Eagles OL Cam Jurgens said he feels like a new man after having surgery on his back following the team’s Super Bowl victory.

“It’s still a process whenever you go through surgery to get through the rehab process and get back to it,” Jurgens said, via the team’s website. “Still going through that, but, man, I honestly feel like a new man. I feel so much better. Going through the playoffs and dealing with that pain, I’m sure a lot of people have dealt with that before, and it’s not fun. But when you’re going through the playoffs, and I’m not concerned about me, I’m concerned about what I can do to help the team and do everything I can to win. When you’re playing for a Super Bowl, that’s going to last forever. Back pain lasts however long it wants to last, but I’m going to be a Super Bowl Champ forever, and I’ll get to be with the Eagles for a long time. I’m looking forward to making a full recovery.”