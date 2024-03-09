Eagles Expected To Pursue Free Agent DE Bryce Huff

According to Dianna Russini, the Eagles are expected to “aggressively” pursue former Jets DE Bryce Huff in free agency.

Earlier reports indicate that the Eagles are shopping both of their current defensive ends, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick.

The Jets were interested in signing Huff to an extension and were reportedly making progress, however, nothing was ever finalized and the team opted not to use the franchise tag so Huff became an unrestricted free agent.

Huff, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in April. Huff is now testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Huff appeared in 17 games for the Jets and recorded 10 sacks and 29 tackles.

We will have more on Huff as it becomes available.