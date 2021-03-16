Eagles Give Zach Ertz Permission To Seek Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have given TE Zach Ertz permission to seek a trade with other teams.

Philadelphia reportedly has multiple teams interested in Ertz but none have been willing to give up a third or fourth-round pick to get the veteran tight end.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Eagles continue to maintain they’re not in a rush to trade TE Zach Ertz as they continue to hold out for better draft compensation.

Ertz came up as a potential trade option leading up to the deadline last year with the Ravens and Packers being linked to him. However, no deals surfaced due in part to Ertz being injured.

Ertz, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Ertz appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and caught 36 passes for 335 yards receiving and one touchdown.

