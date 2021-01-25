Eagles Hiring Chargers OC Shane Steichen

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are hiring former Chargers OC Shane Steichen to the same position on their staff.

Steichen was an assistant coach with new Eagles HC Nick Sirianni when Sirianni was with the Chargers a few years ago.

Steichen, 35, got his coaching start in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant. After a year with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he rejoined the Chargers in the same role.

Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was in the position until being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He was retained in the role full-time for 2020.

The Chargers finished 2020 ranked ninth in total yards per game, No. 18 in points per game, No. 6 in passing yards per game and No. 18 in rushing yards per game.