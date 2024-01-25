Eagles Hiring Vic Fangio As DC

According to Adam Schefter, former Dolphins DC Vic Fangio is traveling to Philadelphia today to sign a contract to become the Eagles’ next defensive coordinator.

Fangio and the Dolphins just parted ways yesterday, so it did not take long at all for him to land with the Eagles.

After Philadelphia targeted the veteran DC last year, the organization finally gets its man, just a year later than expected.

Fangio, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

After consulting with the Eagles, Fangio signed on with the Dolphins as the defensive coordinator in 2023.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio had a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.