Eagles Interviewing Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo

According to Albert Breer, the Eagles are interviewing Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo for their head coaching vacancy.

Mayo is seen as a rising coaching star since he joined the Patriots as a coach. He has had a major hand in the defense the past two seasons.

Even if Mayo doesn’t land the job in Philadelphia, he’s seen by many in New England and elsewhere as a future head coach.

Mayo, 34, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

He joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019.