Eagles LB Shaun Bradley Out For Season With Achilles Injury

Eagles LB Shaun Bradley posted on social media that he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after being injured in Saturday’s preseason game.

John Clark adds Bradley suffered an Achilles injury in the game. It’s an injury that usually takes at least six months to recover from.

Expect the Eagles to place Bradley on injured reserve soon. He’s primarily been a special teams player for Philadelphia the past couple of seasons.

Bradley, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round out of Temple in 2020. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract that included a $171,420 signing bonus.

In 2022, Bradley appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles.