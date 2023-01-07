Eagles Make Five Moves, Activate C.J. Gardner-Johnson & Robert Quinn

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a series of roster moves for Week 18 on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Eagles activated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn from injured reserve.

and DE from injured reserve. Eagles placed LB Shaun Bradley and DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve.

and DE on injured reserve. Eagles signed P Brett Kern to their active roster.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and eight pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 51 safety out of 88 qualifying players.

Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Bears for Quinn. As a part of the deal, the two sides agreed to void the remaining two years on his contract, making Quinn an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Quinn has appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded eight total tackles and one sack. In five games for the Eagles, he’s recorded two tackles and no sacks.