Eagles Make Four More Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed WR Joseph Ngata and TE Brady Russell to their practice squad on Friday and released LB Kyron Johnson and DB Tiawan Mullen from the unit.
It’s interesting because the Eagles made the opposite four moves yesterday, so this must be some procedural move before their regular season starts.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Devon Allen
- WR Britain Covey
- DB Mekhi Garner
- T Julian Good-Jones
- DE Tarron Jackson
- DB Tristin McCollum
- P Arryn Siposs
- T Brett Toth
- LB Ben VanSumeren
- WR Greg Ward
- DT Thomas Booker
- T Le’Raven Clark
- LB Nicholas Morrow
- T Tyre Phillips
- CB Tiawan Mullen
- LB Kyron Johnson
Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.9 million.
He was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason this year.
In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.
