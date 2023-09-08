Eagles Make Four More Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed WR Joseph Ngata and TE Brady Russell to their practice squad on Friday and released LB Kyron Johnson and DB Tiawan Mullen from the unit.

It’s interesting because the Eagles made the opposite four moves yesterday, so this must be some procedural move before their regular season starts.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

WR Devon Allen WR Britain Covey DB Mekhi Garner T Julian Good-Jones DE Tarron Jackson DB Tristin McCollum P Arryn Siposs T Brett Toth LB Ben VanSumeren WR Greg Ward DT Thomas Booker T Le’Raven Clark LB Nicholas Morrow T Tyre Phillips CB Tiawan Mullen LB Kyron Johnson

Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.9 million.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason this year.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.