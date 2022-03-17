Eagles Making Progress On Deal To Re-Sign DT Fletcher Cox

Mike Garafolo reports that the Eagles and veteran DT Fletcher Cox have made progress on a deal to bring him back to Philadelphia, despite the fact that they released him earlier in the day.

Garafolo says that the two parties have discussed a one-year contract that would guarantee Cox $14 million and allow him to recoup the remainder of what he was owed through incentives.

Cox was scheduled to earn $18 million in 2020 and this figure would have been fully guaranteed had he remained on their roster as of 4pm Thursday.

Cox, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed when the Eagles released with a post-June 1 designation.

In 2021, Cox appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a defensive touchdown.