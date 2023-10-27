Eagles Open To Trading DE Derek Barnett

Albert Breer of SI.com says his understanding is that the Eagles are open to trading EDGE Derek Barnett before next week’s deadline.

Breer believes Barnett could be a decent addition to a team in need of edge rusher help.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, seeing as Barnett is limited to a part-time role and reports previously mentioned that he wanted a trade out of Philadelphia.

He restructured his contract earlier this summer and is scheduled to make $3.5 million guaranteed.

Some teams who could be in the market edge rushers include the 49ers, Jaguars, Lions Raiders, Rams, Ravens and Seahawks, among others.

Barnett, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles. Barnett tore his ACL during the team’s season opener and didn’t record any statistics for the 2022 season.

In 2023, Barnett has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles and no sacks.