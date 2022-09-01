Eagles OT Andre Dillard Suffers Forearm Fracture

Philadelphia Eagles OT Andre Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during the team’s practice, according to Mike Garafolo.

The expectation is that Dillard will be available for the majority of the season, though further imaging and testing will be needed to determine the best course of action for recovery.

Dillard, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He is in the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

Dillard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Dillard appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and made five starts at left tackle.

We’ll have more regarding Dillard as the news is available.