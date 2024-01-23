Eagles Parting Ways With OC Brian Johnson

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles OC Brian Johnson won’t be back with the team next year.

This is the way things have been trending since the end of the season, as Johnson had a hand in Philadelphia’s slide to end the season.

It was expected Eagles HC Nick Sirianni would have to let go of both his coordinators to keep his job and so far that’s exactly what’s happened.

While he’s interviewed for a few head coaching vacancies, it’s more likely Johnson will have to catch on somewhere else as an assistant and try to revive his stock.

Johnson, 36, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles then promoted Johnson to their offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.